SR Tangri DAV Public School, Bilga, Jalandhar

An emotional farewell was given to Class XII students in the school. Class XI students organised fun games and a colourful cultural programme for them which was thoroughly enjoyed by all. Principal Sanjeev Gujral advised the students to adopt self-discipline...
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Feb 20, 2025 IST
An emotional farewell was given to Class XII students in the school. Class XI students organised fun games and a colourful cultural programme for them which was thoroughly enjoyed by all. Principal Sanjeev Gujral advised the students to adopt self-discipline in life and wished them a bright future and blessed them. Hrithik Arora was awarded the title of ‘Mr DAV’, Damini ‘Miss DAV’, Hardil ‘Mr Handsome’, Kirandeep Kaur ‘Miss Elegant’, Harpreet ‘Mr Confident’ and Garima Sharma ‘Miss Confident’. Jyotsna was honoured with ‘Happy Soul’ title and Vani with ‘Ever-shine Star’ title. The Class XII students shared their school experiences with others. Though they were getting emotional on this occasion, they thoroughly enjoyed the farewell party. They expressed special gratitude to their teachers.

