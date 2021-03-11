Sri Aurobindo Public School, Baddi

Students participated in an athletics meet organised by the State Athletics Federation at Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh. Kanupriya of Class X bagged two gold medals, in 100m and 300 m races. She will represent the state in the North Zone Athletics Meet, to be held in Haryana. Abhimanyu of Class IX won a bronze medal in shot put and silver medal in long jump. Satyam of Class XI won gold medal in shot put in U-16 category. Manya of Class IX won gold medal in 60m race. Surinder Singh and Vijay accompanied the students. Director Col KJS Randhawa and Principal Anila Nair congratulated the participants and winners and wished Kanupriya good luck for the upcoming National Athletics Meet.