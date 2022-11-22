Sri Aurobindo Public School, Baddi

Students of the school took part in a state-level Scouts and Guides Camp at Riwalsar, Mandi. The purpose of the camp was to make students self-dependent, connect themselves with the environment and teach them to help others. Students were led by Scout Master Happy Kanwar and Guide Captain Jyoti Rani. Total three Scouts, Manik, Vishwajeet and Moksh Bansal, and three Guides, Mekhala, Sneha Pandey and Yashila, from the school took part in the camp. The duration of the camp was of five days. There were many activities, such as dancing, singing, playing new and life-related games, which were learning experience for the students. Director Col KJS Randhawa and Principal Anila Nair congratulated all the students who took part in the camp.
