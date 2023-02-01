Sri Aurobindo Public School, Baddi

The school hosted a two-day capacity-building programme on "Strengthening Assessment and Evaluation" for teachers of Himachal Pradesh. It was organised by the CBSE's Centre of Excellence, Panchkula. Ravi Sharma, Army Public School, Dagshai, resource person from CBSE, elaborated on the latest assessment and evaluation guidelines of the board on the norms of NEP at the seminar. More than 50 teachers from various schools of the state participated in the seminar. The seminar focused on various assessment parameters such as subject-enrichment activities, portfolio development, multiple assessment strategies. It also focused on health & physical education, art integration and skill subjects. Director Col KJS Randhawa and Principal Anila Nair proposed a vote of thanks.