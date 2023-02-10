Sri Aurobindo Public School, Baddi

The Regional CBSE Science Exhibition-2022 was held at Satluj Public School, Panchkula. Ananya Angra, a student of Class VIII of the school, took part in the exhibition in the Category 1 for Classes VI to VIII and her model has been selected for the national level. The theme for the exhibition was "Mathematics for us". Director Col KJS Randhawa and Principal Anila Nair appreciated the efforts of the student.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders
Arshad Madani’s remarks strongly disapproved by Jain monk Ac...