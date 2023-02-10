Sri Aurobindo Public School, Baddi

The Regional CBSE Science Exhibition-2022 was held at Satluj Public School, Panchkula. Ananya Angra, a student of Class VIII of the school, took part in the exhibition in the Category 1 for Classes VI to VIII and her model has been selected for the national level. The theme for the exhibition was "Mathematics for us". Director Col KJS Randhawa and Principal Anila Nair appreciated the efforts of the student.