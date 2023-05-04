Sri Aurobindo Public School, Baddi

A seminar was held at the school to mark National Physics Day. The keynote speaker, Dr Manmohan Gupta, was welcomed by the students of Class XII. Gupta being an emeritus professor from the Department of Advanced Physics, Panjab University, has a brilliant profile of heading the Chandigarh region in innovation and knowledge cluster as well as the Centre for Research in Rural and Industrial Development, Chandigarh. He has also worked with Nobel Laureate Sheldon Glashow at Harvard University. Dr Gupta encouraged the students to have an inquisitive mind. The school Principal, Anila Nair, presented the vote of thanks and school Director Col KS Randhawa (Retd) presented a token of respect to the speaker.