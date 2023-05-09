Sri Aurobindo Public School, Baddi

A seminar was held at the school to celebrate National Physics Day. The speaker of the seminar Dr Manmohan Gupta was welcomed by the students of Class XII science. The programme was attended by classes X- XII at the Aurobindo Hall. He is an emeritus professor from the Department of Advanced Physics, Panjab University, Chandigarh. He has also worked with Nobel Laureate SL Glashow at Harvard University. Dr Manmohan Gupta encouraged the students to have inquisitive mind and ask questions about the natural phenomenon they lived in. In his talk, he brought out an important point that mathematics acted like a tool in representing physics. He also related day to day activities with physics. He was enthusiastic in answering all the queries of students. Principal Anila Nair presented a vote of thanks. The Director, Col KS Randhawa (Retd) of SAPS, presented a token of respect to Prof Manmohan Gupta.