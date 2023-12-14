Sri Aurobindo Public School, Baddi

Cultural festival — Vistas 2023 — was organised with much excitement at the school. On this occasion, RK Rewadi, Executive Director of Vardhaman Special Steel, was present as the chief guest. The chief guest and other dignitaries were welcomed by the NCC cadets of the school, Principal Anila Nair and Director Col. K. J.S. Randhawa (Retd.). After the felicitation, the toppers of Class XII (Commerce) of Session 2022-23, Paras (Ist) and Aastha Arora (IInd) were awarded prizes. Toppers of Class X Apoorva and Ayush Jain were also awarded prizes. The programme started with Shakti Vandana which was taken forward by the students of nursery who enthralled everyone with a captivating performance. The students of Class VI presented a brilliant qawwali through which they also discussed the problems of student life and their solutions. The programme was taken forward by the puppet dance of Rajasthan followed by a beautiful display of Indian culture through classical dance. Punjabi giddha and bhangra performances added Punjabi flavour to the programme. Director Col KJS Randhawa thanked the Chief Guest and the audience for attending the function. The programme concluded with Himachal’s nati. At the end of the programme, a peep into culture of different states of India was given through different dances.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...
11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up
A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...