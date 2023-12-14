Sri Aurobindo Public School, Baddi

Cultural festival — Vistas 2023 — was organised with much excitement at the school. On this occasion, RK Rewadi, Executive Director of Vardhaman Special Steel, was present as the chief guest. The chief guest and other dignitaries were welcomed by the NCC cadets of the school, Principal Anila Nair and Director Col. K. J.S. Randhawa (Retd.). After the felicitation, the toppers of Class XII (Commerce) of Session 2022-23, Paras (Ist) and Aastha Arora (IInd) were awarded prizes. Toppers of Class X Apoorva and Ayush Jain were also awarded prizes. The programme started with Shakti Vandana which was taken forward by the students of nursery who enthralled everyone with a captivating performance. The students of Class VI presented a brilliant qawwali through which they also discussed the problems of student life and their solutions. The programme was taken forward by the puppet dance of Rajasthan followed by a beautiful display of Indian culture through classical dance. Punjabi giddha and bhangra performances added Punjabi flavour to the programme. Director Col KJS Randhawa thanked the Chief Guest and the audience for attending the function. The programme concluded with Himachal’s nati. At the end of the programme, a peep into culture of different states of India was given through different dances.

