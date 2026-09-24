Sri Aurobindo Public School, Baddi holds physical education training

The school organised a two-day training workshop on physical education for teachers from Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Chandigarh. The sessions were conducted by resource persons Jitendra Mehta and Shweta, who brought extensive expertise in education, physical education, yoga, Sanskrit, the Indian Knowledge System and archery. They guided participants on effective teaching practices, innovative methodologies and subject-specific approaches. Shweta, a national-level archery player and yoga trainer, has won 25 national medals. The workshop was attended by 60 teachers and focused on enhancing subject knowledge and teaching skills while promoting physical fitness, discipline, teamwork and sportsmanship among students. It also aimed at broadening teachers' educational perspectives.

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