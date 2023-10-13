Sri Dasmesh Public Sen Sec School, 1 Dhillon Marg, Model Town, Patiala

Students of the school participated in the district-level games organised by the PSEB at Polo Ground, Patiala. In U-14 category of gymnastic, school students won six medals in different events. Sartaj Singh of Class VIII bagged three silver medals in still ring, pommel horse and floor exercise events. Bir Kunvar Singh of Class VI bagged gold medal in still ring, pommel horse events and bronze in floor exercise event. Both students have been selected to perform in the state-level games. Principal Preet Mohinder Kaur Syal and Secretary Jaswinder Kaur congratulated them and wished them success for their future endeavours.
