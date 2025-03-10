DT
Sri Dasmesh Public Senior Sec School, Patiala

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Mar 10, 2025 IST
The school organised a farewell ceremony for Class X students. The students expressed their gratitude to the school, teachers, and friends, cherishing the memories they had created together. The ceremony was graced by general secretary Kuljit Singh Shergill and finance secretary Jaswinder Kaur. Students Jaskirat Singh and Jasmeen Kaur won the title of ‘Mr & Miss Dasmesh’, respectively. Bikram Singh and Tanvi were runners-up. Ridhi got the trophy as the best performer. Principal Preet Mohinder Kaur Syal wished them best of luck for their upcoming board exams and future endeavours.

