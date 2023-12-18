Sri Dasmesh Public Senior Secondary School, Patiala

The birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev was celebrated on the premises. Students created a spiritual and divine atmosphere by reciting path of ‘Japji Sahib’, depicting the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev. School president Kulbir Singh, secretary Jaswinder Kaur and other members of the committee took part in the celebration. Principal Preet Mohinder Kaur Syal inspired the students to follow the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev in their lives. Langar was served to all.