Sri Dasmesh Public Sr Sec School, 1 Dhillon Marg, Patiala

Teacher’s Day was celebrated in the school. The celebrations started under the guidance of Principal Preet Mohinder Kaur Syal with the recitation of ‘shabads’ by teachers. Students showed their gratitude to their teachers by presenting beautiful handmade cards, flowers and bouquets. Students of Class X acted as teachers. A small programme was organised in which students recited poems, sang songs and presented a skit. President of the school Kulbir Singh Shergill and the secretary Jaswinder Kaur attended the programme.