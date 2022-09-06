Sri Dasmesh Public Sr Sec School, Patiala

To help students develop their personality, an inter-school competition was organised at the school under the guidance of Principal Preet Mohinder Kaur Syal. Students of various schools participated in the event that featured different competitions like shabad gayan, declamation and solo dance. In the shabad gayan competition, St Peter's Academy and Shivalik Public School bagged first position. Dudhial Khalsa Higher Secondary School got second place and Guru Nanak Foundation School got third position. In the declamation contest St. Peter’s Academy got first position, Hindu Public and Modern Senior Secondary School got second position and Pax Public School was placed third. In the solo dance competition, St Peter’s Academy won the first prize, Dudhial Khalsa Higher Secondary School and Hindu Public Sr. Sec. School shared the second prize and Scholar fields and BN Khalsa Sr. Sec School got third prize. Jaswinder Kaur, secretary of the school, graced the occasion and distributed the prizes to the winners.