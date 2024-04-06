Sri Dasmesh Public Sr Secondary School, Patiala

The new session started in the school with the bhog of ‘Sehaj path’. Students recited ‘shabads’, which was followed by ‘ardas’. The ceremony was attended by general secretary Kuljit Singh Shergill, secretary Jaswinder, principal, staff and the students and the blessings of the Almighty were sought for the session 2024-25. The result of Class V, declared by the PSEB, was outstanding for the school. As many as 52 students had appeared, 27 students got above 90 per cent, and all others above 70 per cent. The first position was bagged by Chandini, second by Lavena and third was shared by Eknoor Kaur and Harmanjeet Singh by scoring 98.8, 98 and 97.6 per cent, respectively. Principal Preet Mohinder Kaur Syal congratulated the students, staff members and parents for excellent result and blessed the students.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.