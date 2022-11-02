Sri Guru Gobind Singh Collegiate Public School, Chandigarh

The school hosted the first alumni meet. The alumni were received by the registration team. Karan Singh, joint secretary of the Sikh Educational Society, addressed the audience. After the welcome, the alumni were taken on a campus tour where they revisited the familiar place where they had studied. They were shown the various developments that had taken place since they left. The event was stimulating and enjoyable. The students expressed gratitude to the teachers for their guidance. They performed bhangra.