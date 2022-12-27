Sri Guru Gobind Singh Collegiate Public School, Chandigarh

The school organised a fete — Kaleidoscope — on the school campus. Various stalls of eatables, games, Dj, trampoline, toy train, camel ride etc were set up on the occasion. There was a huge response from the students and parents who thronged the fete. In spite of severe cold, there was a great enthusiasm among the students.
