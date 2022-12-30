Sri Guru Gobind Singh Collegiate Public School, Chandigarh

The annual sports day was celebrated on the premises. The sports meet was dedicated to the martyrdom of four Sahibzadas. Students displayed an array of energetic sports events ranging from the march-past, track events, drill, giddha, yoga, zumba and beautiful dance by the tiny tots. The chief guest and Guest of Honour awarded medals and certificates to the winners. Col Jasmer Singh Bala (retd), Secretary, Sikh Educational Society, who was the chief guest, made students aware about the supreme sacrifice of the son's of Guru Gobind Singh. Babita Negi, the guest of honour, emphasised the importance of sports in a child's life. She applauded the efforts of Principal Amanpreet Kaur for the school's outstanding achievements.