Sri Guru Gobind Singh Collegiate Public School, Chandigarh

The annual sports day was celebrated on the premises. The sports meet was dedicated to the martyrdom of four Sahibzadas. Students displayed an array of energetic sports events ranging from the march-past, track events, drill, giddha, yoga, zumba and beautiful dance by the tiny tots. The chief guest and Guest of Honour awarded medals and certificates to the winners. Col Jasmer Singh Bala (retd), Secretary, Sikh Educational Society, who was the chief guest, made students aware about the supreme sacrifice of the son's of Guru Gobind Singh. Babita Negi, the guest of honour, emphasised the importance of sports in a child's life. She applauded the efforts of Principal Amanpreet Kaur for the school's outstanding achievements.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi's mother Heeraben passes away; cremated in Gandhinagar
His pre scheduled event in Kolkata to go on as per plan
Cricketer Rishabh Pant injured as his car collides with divider in Uttarakhand
Pant was driving which met with an accident near Roorkee
Rahul Gandhi to be Opposition’s prime ministerial face in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Kamal Nath
Nath said no one in the history of the world has undertaken ...
CCTV captures the moment Rishabh Pant's speeding Mercedes crashes into a divider
Pant suffers injuries on his head, back and feet
Video: Rishabh Pant dozed off while driving, was alone in car, broke windscreen to escape as it caught fire: Uttarakhand D-G
Pant was on his way home in Roorkee