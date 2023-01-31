Sri Guru Gobind Singh Collegiate Public School, Chandigarh

On the occasion of the Republic Day, the National Flag was hoisted by Principal Amanpreet Kaur and the school staff join her in singing the National Anthem. Then the Principal addressed NCC students talking about the history of the day and sacrifices of the great men who gave away their lives for the cause of the nation. NCC students sang patriotic songs.
