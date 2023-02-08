Sri Guru Gobind Singh Collegiate Public School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated its founder's day on the campus. Akhand Path began on February 1 and concluded on February 3. The function was attended by the members of the school management, staff, parents and students.
Various inter-school competitions such as turban-tying and "shabad gyan" were also organised to mark the occasion. Students from various schools participated in these events. Winners were given cash prizes.
Balkar Singh, writer and orator, spoke on the topic "How to walk with Guru Nanak Dev". During the ardaas, everyone prayed for good performance of Class X & XII students in the board exams.
Gurdev Singh Brar, school President, Col Jasmer Singh Bala, Secretary of Sikh Educational Society, and Principal Amanpreet Kaur Bedi extended Founder's Day's greetings to all. The function concluded with a "langar".
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Reserve Bank of India raises repo rate by 25 basis points
Reserve Bank projects GDP growth at 6.4 pc for 2023-24
Chinese spy balloons have targeted several countries, including India: Report
US officials have briefed its friends and allies including I...
Parents of student shot dead in US seek help in sending body back to Telangana
Akhil Sai Mahankali, 25, from Madhira town in Khammam distri...