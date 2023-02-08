Sri Guru Gobind Singh Collegiate Public School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated its founder's day on the campus. Akhand Path began on February 1 and concluded on February 3. The function was attended by the members of the school management, staff, parents and students.

Various inter-school competitions such as turban-tying and "shabad gyan" were also organised to mark the occasion. Students from various schools participated in these events. Winners were given cash prizes.

Balkar Singh, writer and orator, spoke on the topic "How to walk with Guru Nanak Dev". During the ardaas, everyone prayed for good performance of Class X & XII students in the board exams.

Gurdev Singh Brar, school President, Col Jasmer Singh Bala, Secretary of Sikh Educational Society, and Principal Amanpreet Kaur Bedi extended Founder's Day's greetings to all. The function concluded with a "langar".