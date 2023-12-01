Sri Guru Gobind Singh Collegiate Public School, Chandigarh

The fifth edition of SGGSMUN was organised. The chief guest was Major General TPS Waraich. The inaugural session unfolded with the ceremonial lighting of the metamorphic torch of diplomacy, a symbolic gesture representing the exchange of ideas and the shared pursuit of global solutions. The programme seamlessly transitioned through introductions, an invitation to lamp lighting, and addresses by the secretary of the Sikh Education Society and the chief guest. The cultural tapestry woven into the event included vibrant performances like bhangra and Ganesh Vandana, culminating in impactful speeches by Richa, Chief MUN adviser, and secretary general Shaurya. With a set of 11 committees, which not only encapsulate the four pillars of the United Nations but also provide the delegates a storehouse of opportunities, SGGSMUN 2023 is set to be the most premium conference ever.