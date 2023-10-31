Sri Guru Gobind Singh Collegiate Public School, Sec 26, Chandigarh

A two-day IT Fiesta concluded at the school. Six schools participated in the fest. Various competitions like debate, poster making, face painting, power presentation and skit competition were organised. The theme of the event was ‘Cybercrime’. The chief guest made the students aware of cybercrime. Students participated in the competitions enthusiastically. On the second day the felicitation ceremony was conducted where the winners were awarded with trophies and certificates. Posters made by the students were displayed on the board. The students pledge to disseminate the information of cybercrime among people.

