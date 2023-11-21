Sri Guru Gobind Singh Collegiate Public School, Sec 26, Chandigarh

Students of the school celebrated Diwali. They participated in various activities organised by the school, like poster making, card making and rangoli. The topic for poster making was ‘Green Diwali’. They made beautiful posters and rangoli. Kindergarten children also celebrated Diwali by making cards. They came in attractive casuals and brought party tiffin. At the end of the day the students wished Happy Diwali to the teachers.

#Diwali