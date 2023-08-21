Sri Guru Gobind Singh Collegiate Public School, Sector 26, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Independence Day. The principals of SGGS College and SGGS Pharmacy College were also present along with their coordinators, staff and students. The school campus was beautifully decorated with flags and balloons. The programme started at 8.30 am with a prayer. The principal of the school welcomed all the members present for the function. The school principal hoisted the national flag along with other principals of the college run under the Sikh Educational Society. The students of the school and colleges sang patriotic songs and the national anthem together. Principals of these institutions gave inspiring speeches and motivated the students to excel and shine. A cultural programme was organised in the school where students of the school and colleges participated. Students performed patriotic songs and patriotic dances. Some students were dressed up as freedom fighters. Different drawing activities were organised for the students on August 11 and tree plantation was done by the students of the school. The vote of thanks was given by the Principal of the school. Sweets and refreshments were distributed among all students and staff.