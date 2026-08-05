Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public School celebrates Van Mahotsav

Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Sector 35-B, Chandigarh, celebrated Van Mahotsav with enthusiasm under the theme "Plant Today, Breathe Tomorrow." The programme was graced by the Principal Pritinder Kaur and the Chief Guest, Poonam Sharma, President, Inner Wheel Club and Puneet. The celebration commenced with the school shabad, followed by a thought-provoking play, a dance performance, and a group song, all highlighting the importance of protecting nature and promoting environmental sustainability. Through their captivating performances, students conveyed the message that every tree planted today is an investment in a greener and healthier tomorrow. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Guest appreciated the school's efforts in fostering environmental awareness among students and encouraged everyone to adopt eco-friendly practices in their daily lives. Principal of the school emphasised that environmental conservation is a shared responsibility and inspired students to become responsible guardians of nature. The programme concluded with a vote-of-thanks, leaving the audience with a renewed commitment to preserve the environment and work collectively towards a sustainable future.

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