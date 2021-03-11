Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Chandigarh

In order to make students beat the heat, a splash pool party for pre-primary classes was organised in Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public School Sector 35-B, Chandigarh. The tiny tots enjoyed splashing water on one another. The glowing faces of young children exhibited their Joyful mood. The children also recited rhymes and had a gala time. Pritinder Kaur shared the joy of the young children and said such kind of parties are necessary to give relief from the monotonous routine.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED raids multiple locations in money-laundering probe linked to Maharashtra minister Anil Parab, others
Locations in Dapoli, Mumbai and Pune are being searched afte...
Ousted Punjab minister Dr Vijay Singla acted via his 'group of 4'
Singla’s house searched, bank details procured
ASI's stand on Qutub Minar comes as a pleasant surprise to many
Qutub Minar was not a place of worship, nor could it be revi...
To save Aravalli hills, safari on the cards in Gurugram and Nuh
Will spread over 10,000 acres