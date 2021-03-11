Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Chandigarh

In order to make students beat the heat, a splash pool party for pre-primary classes was organised in Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public School Sector 35-B, Chandigarh. The tiny tots enjoyed splashing water on one another. The glowing faces of young children exhibited their Joyful mood. The children also recited rhymes and had a gala time. Pritinder Kaur shared the joy of the young children and said such kind of parties are necessary to give relief from the monotonous routine.