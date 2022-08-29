Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Chandigarh

Students exhibited their love and devotion for Lord Krishna in the form of mesmerising dance performances, matki decoration and poetry recitation on Janamashtami. Pritinder Kaur Principal of the school inspired the students to follow the path of truth and justice and perform all their duties with utmost honesty to attain Lord Krishna's blessings.
