Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Chandigarh

The much awaited Fete 'Masti ka Pitara' was organised at the school. The Fete offered all age-groups (Classes I to X) a great opportunity to have fun, frolic, a reason to smile, relax and unwind. There were stalls offering savoury food. There were lots of games like gun shoot, shoot the glasses, dart game, ring game, tug of war etc where the students showcased their talents and skills.The students also won prizes while playing spin wheel. The music corner was the centre of attraction that played good number of songs on demand which made the school grounds throb to the musical beats. The magic show was a real delight for the students. Overall the event was a great success and memorable one under the guidance of Principal Pritinder Kaur.
