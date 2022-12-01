Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Chandigarh

Gurpurb was celebrated on the eve of Guru Teg Bahadur's martyrdom day by the Gurdwara Asthapan Committee, Chandigarh, at Gurudwara Sahib, Sector 22-D. Students performed kirtan at Gurdwara Sahib. Ladies Satsang and Hazuri Ragi Darbar Sahib also performed kirtan. The entire Sadh Sangat listened to the kirtan with great love and attention. Later, Guru ka langar was served.
