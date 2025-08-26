Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Chandigarh, conducts activity

The Punjabi Department of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Chandigarh, conducted an activity for classes IX and X on the theme "Man: Dishonest or Nature: Destructive". Students participated in group discussions, debates, poster presentations, poem recitations and speeches. Highlighting that dishonesty weakens society while nature's fury reflects human actions, the participants conveyed that honesty and responsibility can build harmony with nature. Baba Jujhar Singh House secured the first position, followed by Baba Fateh Singh House. Principal Pritinder Kaur appreciated the students' efforts and urged them to live with integrity and in balance with nature.

