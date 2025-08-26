DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Chandigarh, conducts activity

Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Chandigarh, conducts activity

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Aug 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Punjabi Department of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Chandigarh, conducted an activity for classes IX and X on the theme "Man: Dishonest or Nature: Destructive". Students participated in group discussions, debates, poster presentations, poem recitations and speeches. Highlighting that dishonesty weakens society while nature's fury reflects human actions, the participants conveyed that honesty and responsibility can build harmony with nature. Baba Jujhar Singh House secured the first position, followed by Baba Fateh Singh House. Principal Pritinder Kaur appreciated the students' efforts and urged them to live with integrity and in balance with nature.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts