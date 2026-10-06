Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Chandigarh, organises fire safety workshop

Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Chandigarh, organised an informative, hands-on earthquake evacuation and fire safety workshop to sensitise students to emergency preparedness, safety measures and responsible responses during unforeseen situations. The Civil Defence Team, comprising Sumit Kalia, Neeru Gupta, Sushil Sharma, Jatin Thakur and Kaushal Saini, conducted a session on earthquake preparedness, explaining essential precautions such as protecting the head, adopting safe positions and remaining calm during an emergency. This was followed by an earthquake evacuation drill, in which students practised the safe and orderly evacuation of the school premises.

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