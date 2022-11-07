Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Sec 35-B, Chandigarh

In collaboration with Punjab National Bank and NSS, the school organised a webinar on the theme, ‘Corruption-free India for a developed nation’. Representatives from the bank, namely Rahul, Simranjeet Saini and Ritu Sachdeva, encouraged the NSS volunteers and students of Class VIII to X to develop a corruption-free India. Children were asked questions after the webinar and children giving the correct answers were rewarded with chocolates thereafter. Principal Pritinder Kaur thanked the team members for sensitising students to the national issue.