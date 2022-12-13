Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Sec 35-B, Chd

A poster-making competition was organised by the Chandigarh Breast Cancer Trust to create awareness about cancer among the younger generation. Students of the school participated with enthusiasm. Aryan Yadav was declared first, Pallavi Bhatia second and Harshdeep Singh third. Gursharan Singh got consolation prize. The winners were invited to the prize distribution ceremony on December 8 at Dr Arvind Goyal Institute, Sector-37 C, Chandigarh. Principal Pritinder Kaur thanked the chairman and all the members of the trust for organising the competition and congratulated the winners.