Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Sector 35-B, Chandigarh

World Environment Day was celebrated by NGO Guardians of Nature Federation in the school. Students of classes V to X participated in a poster-making contest and expressed their thoughts regarding conservation of environment in an impactful way. They embellished their posters with beautiful colours and wrote insightful quotes on them. Pritinder Kaur, Principal of the school, urged the students to plant more trees to purify air.
