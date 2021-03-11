Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Sector 35-B, Chandigarh

The Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign was organised in the school. The students of the school expressed their feelings in the form of patriotic poems, group songs and speeches. Aryan Yadav of Class X expressed his views on the topic of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’. Saniya and Gurleen Kaur of Class VII presented a patriotic song in their melodious voice. Diwankar of Class VIII presented a patriotic poem. The programme proved to be a grand success. The remarkable performance of the students mesmerised all. Sub-Inspector Sarita of the Sector 36 police station graced the occasion. Principal Pritinder Kaur urged the students to be united for defending Mother India from all the external and internal dangers and honour the national flag, national anthem, national song and all other national symbols.