Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Sector 35-B, Chandigarh

Raksha Bandhan was celebrated here with great fanfare. The students designed attractive rakhis to celebrate the bond of love and affection among siblings. Pritinder Kaur, Principal of the school said Rakhi was a way of celebrating an endearing bond between a brother and sister.
