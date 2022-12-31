Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Sector 35-B, Chandigarh

A play ‘Saada Virsa Saada Maan’ based on “Chaar Sahibzade and martyrdom of Mata Gujari” was organised at the school. Poems were recited by children in the memory of the four Sahibzadas. The students enthusiastically participated in speeches, quiz, colouring and painting competitions based on martyrdom of Sahibzadas. The students were given books based on the lives of the ‘Chhote Sahibzadas’ to read in the school library. Sukhmani Sahib paath was recited by teachers and students in the school. The students were told about the heritage of the Sikhs, their culture and the sacrifices of their Gurus. Principal Pritinder Kaur told the children about the lives of the four Sahibzadas, Guru Gobind Singh and Mata Gujari Kaur and encouraged them to know the Sikh history. The management members also graced the occasion to motivate the students. Gurjot Singh Sawhney, management member, urged the students to “spread their wings but to stay in touch with their ancestral roots”.