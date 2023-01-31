Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Sector 35 B, Chandigarh

The Republic Day ceremony at the school began with the hoisting of the Tricolour by S. Jasbir Singh Uppal, Chairman, S Charanjit Singh, Manager, S Gurvinder Singh Oberoi, management member, accompanied by Principal Pritinder Kaur. The flag-hoisting was followed by the National Anthem. A cultural programme was organised on the occasion. The Principal motivated students to abide by the Constitution and fulfil their duties as responsible citizens. The event concluded with a rendition of the National Anthem.