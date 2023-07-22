Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Sector 35-B, Chandigarh

The Department of Social Science of the school organised a competition on ‘Analysing political cartoons’ for Class IX and X. Students were encouraged to analyse, interpret and draw political cartoons. The main idea behind the competition was to develop creativity, labelling, analogy and also to improve the artistic skills of the students. The competition had three rounds, namely PowerPoint Presentation, Show & Tell and Create your Cartoon, in which Harshdeep Singh (Class X) stood first, followed by Ekumjot Kaur (Class IX) and Geet Sharma (Class IX).
