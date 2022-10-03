Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Sector 35 B, Chd

A tree plantation drive was organised by the NSS students. The dignitary present on the occasion was Parmeshwar Jha, Regional Director, Akash Institute. Over 914 saplings were donated and planted by the achievers of the institute and NSS students of the school. Principal Pritinder Kaur emphasised the need to protect and conserve the environment. She further shared the importance of tree plantation for the community and said the trees were an investment for the future generation.