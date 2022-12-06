Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Sector 35, Chandigarh

Kokuyo Camlin Limited organised an art and craft workshop for teachers at the school. The resource person Raj Kumar, National Sales Promotion Manager, Mumbai, Sandeep Bhatia, Promotion Manager, North I, Keshav, Promotion Executive, Chandigarh, guided all the teachers to create wonderful art pieces. The workshop is conducted annually all over India for the skill upgradation of art teachers wherein new techniques are shared to be further taught to the kids. Principal Pritinder Kaur also motivated the teachers to bring modernisation in their teaching.