Sri Guru Gobind Singh Sr Sec School, Chandigarh

Under the aegis of the Chandigarh Gurdwara Asthapan Committee, Sector 22-D, the school held an inaugural ceremony of newly constructed multipurpose hall where a kirtan samagam was held. The programme started with Rehras Sahib path, followed by shabad kirtan by students. A spiritual aura was created by Hazoori Ragis Satnam Singh Koharka and Ravinder Singh from Darbar Sahib. At the end, langar was served to students, parents and other esteemed guests.