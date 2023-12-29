Sri Guru Gobind Singh Sr Sec School, Sec 35, Chandigarh

NSS unit of the school organised a cultural programme in the campus. The function commenced with the school shabad . State Liason Officer, NSS Cell Chandigarh, Nemichand, was the chief guest on the occasion. Sneh Milap programme was organised in collaboration with SLSA UT Chandigarh along with senior citizens of an old age home. Main attraction of the event was release of the book, 'Threads of valour', by the manager of the school, S Charanjit Singh and Chairman, S Jasbir Singh Uppal. The book has been written by volunteer student, Soham Thapar. The function came to an end with vote of thanks by Principal Parminderjit Mann.

