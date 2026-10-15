Sri Guru Gobind students excel at gatka tourney

Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Sector 35-B, Chandigarh, celebrated its students’ outstanding performance at the Inter-School Gatka Tournament 2026, where they won four silver medals and one bronze medal. Harmilan Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Amarjot Singh and Ravneet Singh won silver in the Single Sotti Team Event, while Harmilan Singh secured bronze in the individual event. Harjot Singh won silver in the Farri Sotti Individual Event, while Harjot Singh, Manapreet Singh, Kulraj Singh and Jashanpreet Singh secured silver in the Farri Sotti Team Event. Principal Pritinder Kaur congratulated the winners and commended their dedication and sporting spirit.

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