Sri Guru Harkrishan Int'l School, Amritsar

THe school got 100 per cent pass result in CLass XII. The toppers of different streams are: Anmoldeep Singh Non Medical 98%, Amanatbir Kaur Medical 94%; Sukhneet Kaur Commerce scored 92%; Kiratdeep Kaur Humanities scored 84%. School Member in charge S.Navtej Singh Narang, S. Harinderpal Singh Sethi congratulated the students, parents and teachers on the outstanding performance of the students. Principal Ripudaman Kaur Malhotra also congratulated the students.