Sri Guru Harkrishan Model School, Chandigarh

Students of the senior wing of the school presented cultural programme on the annual function with great zeal. They showcased incredible talent, illuminating the audience with cultural melodies from various songs. Gujarati and Haryanvi tunes were skilfully performed by students of classes VIII and IX. The resonating beat of traditional talent was manifested as a tribute to freedom fighters, including Bhagat Singh, through the play, ‘Gagan Damama Bajyo’. Cultural diversity served as the underlying theme of the function, weaving a tapestry of rich traditions and expressions. Principal Harpreet Kaur applauded the harmonious synergy of tireless efforts from both teachers and students.