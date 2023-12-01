Sri Guru Harkrishan Model School, Sector 38-D, Chandigarh

The annual function was organised for students of the pre-primary wing. A kaleidoscope of talent dazzled the audience through the rhythmic beats of Gujarati and Kashmiri dances. Parental applause echoed as students, like living canvases, embodied community helpers. Talent was exhibited through a ‘Cowboy dance’ by LKG students. The tiny angels of nursery wove a tapestry of joy through their melodic rendering of rhymes, leaving an indelible mark on every heart. The stage was illuminated by the bhangra performance of UKG. Principal Harpreet Kaur applauded the harmonious synergy of tireless efforts from both teachers and students that culminated in the triumph of this spectacular event.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre defends MHA's decision to extend BSF's jurisdiction in Punjab to 50 km
The decision amounts to creating a parallel jurisdiction, ta...
15 private schools in Bengaluru receive bomb threat, students evacuated from premises safely
The school authorities immediately alerted police, which rea...
Punjab farmers reject Rs 11 sugarcane SAP hike hours after CM Bhagwant Mann calls it a 'shagun'
'In Punjab, Rs 11 is considered a 'shagun', so I am announci...
CBSE not to award any division, distinction in Class 10, 12 board exams: Official
Bhardwaj said the Board does not calculate, declare or infor...