Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School Tarn Taran

"World Heritage Day" related to the theme, "Heritage Changes" was celebrated on the school premises. On the occasion, speeches were delivered to make the students aware about the importance of heritage. An inter-house competition on painting was organised. Tarunpreet Singh of Class VIII from Attari house came first. Class X student Anmolpreet Kaur of Nalwa house got the second position. Harmanpreet Kaur of Class XII and Ekamjit Kaur of Class IX came third jointly. Harjit Singh, President of the Managing Committee, appreciated the students and said India had a total of 40 world heritage sites. Ranjit Bhatia, Principal of the school, motivated the students to preserve historical places .