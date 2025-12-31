Sri Guru Harkrishan School, Chandigarh holds science quiz

The school held a science quiz for Classes V and VI under the Science Porium Club. Supported by the Department of Science & Technology and Renewable Energy, Chandigarh administration, the event aimed to strengthen scientific thinking, logical reasoning and general awareness among students. Four house teams — Einstein, Galileo, Newton and Edison — competed enthusiastically across rounds such as one-word answer, general science, identify the picture, define it and rapid fire. Team Newton claimed the first position, followed by Team Edison in second and Team Galileo in third. With active participation and dedicated efforts from the Science Department, the event concluded successfully, celebrating curiosity and scientific spirit.

