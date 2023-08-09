Sri Guru Harkrishan Sen Sec Public School, Chd

Priyanshi Thakur, Class XI (Arts) student of the school participated in the 48th Chandigarh State Shooting Championship 2023 held from July 5 to 9 at Shooting Ranges, Sector 25, Chandigarh, and won gold, silver and bronze medals. She won gold medal in 25m Pistol Championship Women (Individual), silver medal in 25m Pistol (NR) Championship Women (Individual) and bronze medal in 25m Pistol (NR) Championship Junior Women. Principal Charanpreet Kaur congratulated Priyanshi on her success and wished her a bright future.